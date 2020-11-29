AUS Vs IND, 2nd ODI: India Register Unwanted Record As Aussie Openers Plunder Runs

November 29, 2020
Corona
Aussie opener David Warner and Aaron Finch punished Indian bowlers for the second successive match

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2020
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, talks with bowler Ravindra Jadeja
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
India's bid to save the three-match ODI series against Australia ran into trouble on Sunday as David Warner and Aaron Finch posted yet another century stand in Sydney. 

Opting to bat first, Aussie openers raced to 100 in 16 overs, thus handing India an unwanted feat.

For the first time in their ODI cricket history, India have conceded 100+ opening partnerships in three consecutive matches - 106 (Martin Guptill-Henry Nicholls at Mount Maunganui), 156 (Finch-Warner, Sydney) and 142 (Finch-Warner at Sydney).

This was also the pair's fifth century stand against India, the most for Australia.

