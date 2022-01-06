Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja Brings Up Ninth Test Century As Australia Seize Control

Playing his first Test since 2019, Australia's Usman Khawaja scored 137 off 260 balls in the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Stuart Broad took 5/101 for England.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja Brings Up Ninth Test Century As Australia Seize Control
Usman Khawaja celebrates after reaching his century against England in the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG on Thursday. | Twitter (Marnus3cricket)

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja Brings Up Ninth Test Century As Australia Seize Control
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T16:26:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 4:26 pm

Usman Khawaja's ninth Test century lifted Australia to an imposing 416/8 declared before England’s openers survived a nervous five overs to be 13 without loss at the end of the second day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. (More Cricket News)

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD 

Playing his first Test since 2019 and only in the team because of Travis Head’s positive test for COVID-19, Khawaja made the most of the opportunity as he first shared a century partnership with Steve Smith and then anchored Australia’s innings with his 137 from 260 balls after England’s bowlers fought back with the second new ball on Thursday.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work in,” Khawaja said. “A lot of time behind the scenes that people don’t see. You never take anything for granted. never sure I was going to represent Australia again, never mind scoring a hundred. I'm very grateful for another opportunity.”

Stuart Broad took 5/101 and went a long way to vindicating his return to the team after being omitted from the third Test at Melbourne that saw Australia humiliate England and retain the Ashes.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

At stumps, Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley were both on 2 not out, with the latter surviving being caught off a no-ball from Mitchell Starc as the tourists ended the day 403 runs behind Australia in the first innings.

Earlier, Khawaja completed his century from 201 balls with 11 boundaries in the final over before tea in front of his former home state crowd. He celebrated by holding both arms aloft, raising and pointing his bat toward his team and family members in the historic Members Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground before embracing his skipper mid-pitch.

Khawaja, who also passed 3,000 Test runs in this innings, was eventually bowled by Broad after close to seven hours at the crease and left to a standing ovation from the near 25,000 crowd at the venue he made his debut 11 years ago.

“It's my home ground here, the people still treat me like a local boy,” Khawaja said. “It was probably the most touching, humbling experience getting that hundred here today. It's stuff you dream of. I’ve broken down a lot of barriers to get to where I've got to now and I think people respect that.”

He had one reprieve, on 30, when he was dropped by Root off Jack Leach's bowling but it was a rare blemish in what was a masterful second century against England at the SCG. England will rue that missed opportunity as the tourists pace bowlers performed well, especially with the second new ball and picked up wickets quickly in the afternoon to pull back into the contest.

Earlier, Smith compiled his 33rd half-century off 116 balls and on the way passed Justin Langer’s career record of 7,696 runs to become Australia’s sixth-highest run-scorer in tests. Smith, playing his 81st match, needed 24 tests fewer than Langer, the current Australia team coach, to reach the mark.

Of concern for England, Ben Stokes left the field after the fifth ball of his 14th over just before lunch. The allrounder, who was clutching at his left side as he left the ground, later returned but did not bowl again.

Australia has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and has retained the Ashes. But England is still aiming to take something from the tour by winning a Test in Australia for the first time in almost a decade.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Usman Khawaja Stuart Broad Sydney Cricket Ashes England vs Australia Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Adelaide WTA 2022: Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok Pair Enters Women's Doubles Semis

Adelaide WTA 2022: Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok Pair Enters Women's Doubles Semis

Who Are Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh And Yastika Bhatia?

BCCI To Restart Domestic Season Once COVID-19 Situation Is Under Control: Sourav Ganguly

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 4: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain, Lunch At Wanderers

EXPLAINER: Why Was World No.1 Novak Djokovic Not Let Into Australia?

Australian Open 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Takes Legal Action After Visa Cancellation

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj To Lead 15-Member Squad, IND Open Vs PAK – Full Schedule, Squad

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Real Madrid, Barcelona Begin Campaigns With Hard-Fought Victories

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea, English League Cup: Spurs Gift Blues 2-0 Lead In Semis

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea, English League Cup: Spurs Gift Blues 2-0 Lead In Semis

Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry

Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 4th Test: England 13/0 After Usman Khawaja's Ton Powers Australia To 416/8 Decl - Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 4th Test: England 13/0 After Usman Khawaja's Ton Powers Australia To 416/8 Decl - Highlights

Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test

Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement