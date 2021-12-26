Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Michael Vaughan 'Surprised' At Stuart Broad’s Omission From MCG Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that despite having a balanced side, the visitors have got their selection and tactics wrong in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

England pacer Stuart Broad took two wickets in the second Ashes Test match in Adelaide | Twitter (@englandcricket)

2021-12-26T12:47:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 12:47 pm

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday said he ‘can’t fathom’ why experienced pacer Stuart Broad was not included in the playing XI in the ongoing third Ashes Test at the MCG and believed the tourists have ‘got pretty much everything wrong’ so far in Australia.

AUS v ENG 3rd Ashes Test Live Blog | News 

England, who are lagging 0-2 in the five-match series, left out Broad along with three others for the Boxing Day Test, which began on Sunday.

“I look at someone like Stuart Broad, in Brisbane, he wasn’t selected on that green top there, he’s not selected here,” Vaughan, who led England to 26 wins in 51 Tests, including the 2005 Ashes, was quoted as saying.

“How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that’s staggering really.

WATCH: Pat Cummins Takes His 100th Test Wicket On Home Soil

“So far the only thing they’ve done right on the trip is turn up on time. They’ve got pretty much everything wrong – selection, tactics have not quite been right.

“Stuart Broad should be playing here (in Melbourne), he should’ve played in Brisbane. How Stuart Broad is not going to be bowling around the wicket to David Warner on a green top, I just can't fathom that with the quality that he brings,” added Vaughan.

Spin legend Shane Warne also echoed his voice. “England looks a better balanced side - but I would have played @StuartBroad8 instead of Robinson & Pope looks a good player to me, but Bairstow had to play,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

