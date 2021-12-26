Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Josh Hazlewood Unsure Of His Return In Fourth Test At Sydney

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he has a slight tear in his rib cage muscle and is likely to start bowling in the next few days. Hazlewood missed the 2nd and 3rd Tests due to an injury that was earlier believed to be a side strain.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Josh Hazlewood Unsure Of His Return In Fourth Test At Sydney
Josh Hazlewood took three wickets for Australia in the first Ashes Test against England in Brisbane. | File photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Josh Hazlewood Unsure Of His Return In Fourth Test At Sydney
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T10:49:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 10:49 am

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has a ‘slight tear’ in his rib cage muscle and he is ‘not sure’ if he would be available for the fourth Ashes Test starting at Sydney from January 5.

AUS v ENG 3rd Ashes Test Live Blog | News 

Hazlewood, who had taken three wickets in the opening Test against England, missed the second and third matches in Adelaide and Melbourne, due to the injury which was earlier believed to be a ‘side strain"’.

“I’m still a little bit away, (this Test) is probably a week early,” Hazlewood told SEN. “We’re still not sure, we’re going to take this week as it comes and likely have a bowl on Day 3 or Day 5, see how that goes and then build up from there.

“The workloads are still there from the first Test, but obviously I haven’t had a bowl in 10-12 days and we'll see how it goes on Day 3.” The 30-year-old said he will look to bowl at the nets on the third day of the Boxing day Test and will rely more on feel than on medical assessment.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

“It’s probably more on feel this one, it’s a bit of an interesting one, it’s the intercostal in between the ribs, there’s a slight tear,” Hazlewood said.

“I’ve never had it before, I’ve had the normal oblique side strain, which is the common one, but we're taking each day as it comes and we'll make the decisions on basically how I feel.” Intercostal muscles are a group of intrinsic rib cage muscles.

Australia are leading the five-Test series 2-0.

Tags

PTI Josh Hazlewood Melbourne Sydney Cricket Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Centurion: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Opt To Bat

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Centurion: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Opt To Bat

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Michael Vaughan 'Surprised' At Stuart Broad’s Omission From MCG Test

SA Vs IND 2021-22: Why It Is India's Best Chance To Win A Test Series In South Africa - Statistical Preview

SA Vs IND: Former South Africa Captain Ali Bacher Hails Indian Pace Attack 'Best In 30 Years'

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins Takes His 100th Wicket At Home - Watch

Yearender 2021: Neeraj Chopra Heralds New Era In Indian Athletics With Olympic Gold

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, MCG Test: Australia (61/1) In Command After England's 185 All Out On Day 1 - Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Face Jamshedpur FC In Indian Football's Boxing Day Fixture

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Sports

I-League 2021-22, Season Preview: 13-Team Tournament Kicks-off In Kolkata

I-League 2021-22, Season Preview: 13-Team Tournament Kicks-off In Kolkata

AUS Vs ENG: Boxing Day Test At Melbourne Cricket Ground And The Ashes — Stats Preview

AUS Vs ENG: Boxing Day Test At Melbourne Cricket Ground And The Ashes — Stats Preview

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Lose To Pakistan By 2 Wickets In Thriller

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Lose To Pakistan By 2 Wickets In Thriller

IND vs SA: For Calling Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Why Virat Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner In South Africa

IND vs SA: For Calling Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Why Virat Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner In South Africa

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement