AUS-A Vs IND-A: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-class 50 With Huge Six In Pink-ball Warm-up - WATCH

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the pink-ball warm-up match against Australia A in Sydney on Friday.
Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News
With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.
The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.
Jasprit Bumrah reaches his maiden first-class fifty with a SIX in the practice match against Australia A ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂpic.twitter.com/WGrG4fQnyD— ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2020
Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194.
India captain Virat Kohli opted out of the day-night warm-up game, deciding to give his body some rest after having played in all the preceding limited-overs matches. With Kohli sitting out of the pink-ball tour match, the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane is leading the team.
India won the toss and elected to bat in the three-day game that started here on Friday.
The game is more of a simulation ahead of the series-opening Day-night Test, which will be played with a pink ball from December 17 to 21 at Adelaide.
The touring Indians don't have enough experience of facing the pink ball in top-flight cricket, having played only one such Test against Bangladesh last year.
India though won that game, held at the Eden Gardens, by a handsome margin of innings and 46 runs.
Australia have played in quite a few pink-ball day-nighters over the last few years.
Four members of Australia's Test squad are playing in the tour game-opening batsman Joe Burns, all-rounder Cameron Green, pace bowler Sean Abbott and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.
India are coming into the game after having won the T20I series 2-1 following a loss in the ODI rubber by a similar margin.
Teams:
India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitch Swepson, Harry Conway.
(With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Supreme Court To Take Up Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah's BCCI Tenure Issue On January 20
Italy's FIFA World Cup Winner Paolo Rossi Dies Aged 64
Farmers Are United, Nothing Short Of Repealing New Farm Laws Acceptable: Hannan Mollah