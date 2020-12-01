Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Atletico Madrid need to rebound. Bayern Munich are just looking to get some rest. Atletico will catch a break in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 on Wednesday hosting a Bayern squad that have already qualified. (More Football News)

The defending champions, who won their first four matches and have already guaranteed first place in Group A, will make the trip to Madrid without striker Robert Lewandowski, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka.

"They are important players," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Monday. "Goretzka and Lewandowski have been injured, and if they are not at 100%, it's better to leave them home."

Bayern have struggled with fatigue and injuries in a packed schedule since they won the Champions League title in August.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso also won't travel because of a minor injury, and Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich still haven't recovered from their ailments.

Reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nubel will be making his European debut for Bayern after playing mostly in Cup matches until now.

"He has made a good impression and has shown his quality in training," said Flick, whose team routed Atletico 4-0 at home in their first group match.

The game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium means little to Bayern but could be decisive for Atletico, who are only two points in front of third-place Lokomotiv Moscow. A win could be enough if the Russian outfit are held by Salzburg, but a draw or a loss against Bayern could leave the Spanish side depending on other results in the last round.

In the other Group A match, Lokomotiv host last-place Salzburg.

Atletico beat Salzburg to rebound from the loss to Bayern in Germany but are coming off two consecutive draws against Lokomotiv.

Diego Simeone's side are in good form in the Spanish league, though, having won six in a row to stay a point behind leader Real Sociedad with two games in hand.

Simeone likely won't be able to count on striker Luis Suarez, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus while with Uruguay's national team.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Group A match

Date: December 2 (Wednesday), 2020

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1/HD (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Elsewhere...

Spain: Mitele Plus, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport 2/HD, Blue Sport, Sky Go, Sky Ticket

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN, BT Sport App

USA: Univision NOW, ZonaFutbol, CBS All Access, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

Likely XIs:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Felix, Correa.

Bayern Munich: Nubel; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Martinez; Costa, Muller, Musiala, Sane; Choupo Moting.

(With agency inputs)

