January 30, 2021
Corona
Atletico Madrid Stars Yannick Carrasco, Mario Hermoso Test Positive For COVID-19

Atletico Madrid will be without Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso for the time being due to their positive coronavirus tests

Omnisport 30 January 2021
Atletico Madrid Stars Yannick Carrasco, Mario Hermoso Test Positive For COVID-19
Yannick Carrasco with Atletico Madrid teammates
File Photo - AP
Atletico Madrid Stars Yannick Carrasco, Mario Hermoso Test Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-01-30T18:21:59+05:30

Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for coronavirus and face a period of self-isolation, Atletico Madrid have announced. (More Football News)

Atletico said on Saturday that the positive results had been returned the previous day and the players have already been isolating at home.

The club have not communicated how long the two players will have to isolate or when they will be expected back in training.

However, both will miss Sunday's trip to Cadiz and are unlikely to face Celta Vigo a week on Monday.

While losing two important players will undoubtedly be a blow to head coach Diego Simeone, his side are sitting pretty at LaLiga's summit.

They have won seven in a row in the league and sat seven points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table heading into the weekend, with Los Colchoneros also having a game in hand.

Both Hermoso and Carrasco have played 15 out of Atletico's 18 LaLiga matches this term.

