June 18, 2020
Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper Jan Oblak Shatters La Liga Record

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak became the fastest goalkeeper to reach a century of clean sheets in La Liga after the team's 5-0 demolition of Osasuna

Omnisport 18 June 2020
Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak became the fastest goalkeeper to reach a century of La Liga clean sheets after the team's 5-0 demolition of Osasuna.

Osasuna were put to the sword on Wednesday as Atletico star Oblak made history by keeping his 100th clean sheet from just 182 league appearances.

Slovenia international Oblak shattered the record set by Miguel Reina (222 matches).

Oblak has established himself as one of the world's best keepers since joining Atletico from Benfica in 2014.

The 27-year-old has tasted Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana success with Atletico, while he was a Champions League runner-up in 2015-16.

Atletico are fourth in the La Liga standings through 29 matches following their midweek rout of Osasuna.

Diego Simeone's men are two points clear in the fourth and final Champions League spot, though Real Sociedad are scheduled to face Deportivo Alaves on Thursday.

