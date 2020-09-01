Atleti Madrid Complete Fixture: Diego Simeone's Challengers Kickstart La Liga campaign In Week 3

Atletico Madrid will have to wait until gameweek three to kick off their La Liga campaign against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano. (More Football News)
Atleti's participation in the Champions League quarter-finals in August means their scheduled first two games against Levante and Sevilla will take place later in the season.
Diego Simeone's side, who finished third last season, will first face off against Barcelona on the weekend of November 21/22 before a derby clash against Real Madrid on December 12/13.
Should there be no further coronavirus-related delays to the season they will round off their campaign away to Real Valladolid in late May.
ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ¬/ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 31, 2020
Take a look at our fixtures for the upcoming @LaLigaEN season!
First up:
@GranadaCdeF
Sep. 26-27
Wanda @Metropolitano
#AúpaAtleti
Atletico Madrid's fixtures in full:
September 26/27 - Atletico Madrid v Granada
September 29/30 - Huesca v Atletico Madrid
October 3/4 - Atletico Madrid v Villarreal
October 17/18 - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
October 25/26 - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis
October 31/November 1 - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
November 7/8 - Atletico Madrid v Cadiz
November 21/22 - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
November 28/29 - Valencia v Atletico Madrid
December 5/6 - Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid
December 12/13 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
December 19/20 - Atletico Madrid v Elche
December 22/23/24 - Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid
December 29/30 - Atletico Madrid v Getafe
January 2/3 - Alaves v Atletico Madrid
January 9/10 - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
January 19/20 - Eibar v Atletico Madrid
January 23/24 - Atletico Madrid v Valencia
January 30/31 - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid
February 6/7 - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo
February 13/14 - Granada v Atletico Madrid
February 20/21 - Atletico Madrid v Levante
February 27/28 - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
March 6/7 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
March 13/14 - Getafe v Atletico Madrid
March 20/21 - Atletico Madrid v Alaves
April 3/4 - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
April 10/11 - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
April 20/21 - Atletico Madrid v Huesca
April 24/25 - Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
April 27/28 - Atletico Madrid v Eibar
May 1/2 - Elche v Atletico Madrid
May 8/9 - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
May 11/12 - Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad
May 15/16 - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
May 22/23 - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid
TBC - Atletico Madrid v Sevilla, Levante v Atletico Madrid
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Opinion | Congress Must 'Dethrone' Gandhis And Revive Inner-party Democracy To Survive
World Hepatitis Day 2019: Hepatitis Has Become One Of The Pressing Public Health Concerns In India
India Records World's Highest 24-Hour Rise In Covid Cases For 2nd Day; Surpasses US