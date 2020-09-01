Atleti Madrid Complete Fixture: Diego Simeone's Challengers Kickstart La Liga campaign In Week 3

Atletico Madrid will have to wait until gameweek three to kick off their La Liga campaign against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano. (More Football News)

Atleti's participation in the Champions League quarter-finals in August means their scheduled first two games against Levante and Sevilla will take place later in the season.

Diego Simeone's side, who finished third last season, will first face off against Barcelona on the weekend of November 21/22 before a derby clash against Real Madrid on December 12/13.

Should there be no further coronavirus-related delays to the season they will round off their campaign away to Real Valladolid in late May.

Take a look at our fixtures for the upcoming @LaLigaEN season!



First up:

@GranadaCdeF

Sep. 26-27

Wanda @Metropolitano



#AúpaAtleti — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 31, 2020

Atletico Madrid's fixtures in full:

September 26/27 - Atletico Madrid v Granada

September 29/30 - Huesca v Atletico Madrid

October 3/4 - Atletico Madrid v Villarreal

October 17/18 - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

October 25/26 - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis

October 31/November 1 - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid

November 7/8 - Atletico Madrid v Cadiz

November 21/22 - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

November 28/29 - Valencia v Atletico Madrid

December 5/6 - Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid

December 12/13 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

December 19/20 - Atletico Madrid v Elche

December 22/23/24 - Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

December 29/30 - Atletico Madrid v Getafe

January 2/3 - Alaves v Atletico Madrid

January 9/10 - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

January 19/20 - Eibar v Atletico Madrid

January 23/24 - Atletico Madrid v Valencia

January 30/31 - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid

February 6/7 - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

February 13/14 - Granada v Atletico Madrid

February 20/21 - Atletico Madrid v Levante

February 27/28 - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid

March 6/7 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

March 13/14 - Getafe v Atletico Madrid

March 20/21 - Atletico Madrid v Alaves

April 3/4 - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid

April 10/11 - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

April 20/21 - Atletico Madrid v Huesca

April 24/25 - Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

April 27/28 - Atletico Madrid v Eibar

May 1/2 - Elche v Atletico Madrid

May 8/9 - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

May 11/12 - Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

May 15/16 - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

May 22/23 - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid

TBC - Atletico Madrid v Sevilla, Levante v Atletico Madrid

