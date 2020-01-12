ATK Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

ATK are set to lock horns with Kerala Blasters in what should be an electric Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Sunday.

ATK, two-time champions, and Kerala Blasters, two-time runners-up, have some history between them in the ISL. On both occasions that ATK won the title, it was the side from Kochi that they vanquished in the final.

Kerala are unbeaten in the last five matches against ATK and the home team will want to turn the tables this time, especially given that Kerala defeated them 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Kochi in the opening game of the season.

ATK have been in brilliant form this season, with the in-form duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams powering their attack that has scored 21 goals in 11 matches -- second only to FC Goa.

Krishna and Williams alone have contributed 13 goals.

It is no surprise that they sit third on the table with 21 points and will go level with FC Goa at the top with a win.

Kerala Blasters also have an in-form strike partnership in Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche which has contributed 11 goals so far. But their defence has been plagued by injuries and inconsistencies that has seen them pick just two wins in 11 matches.

The second of those wins came in the last match, a resounding 5-1 win in which both Messi and Ogbeche found the net.

Now placed eighth on the table, they badly need a win to take them within 2 points of fourth-placed Mumbai City.

Kerala will hope to repeat their feat from last season and boost their top-four hopes while ATK will look to continue their impressive form while exacting a measure of revenge.

When is ATK vs Kerala Blasters match of Indian Super League 2019-20?

ATK vs Kerala Blasters match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 12 (Sunday).

What time will ATK vs Kerala Blasters match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

ATK vs Kerala Blasters match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM.

Where is ATK vs Kerala Blasters match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

ATK vs Kerala Blasters match is being played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

How to watch ATK vs Kerala Blasters match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast ATK vs Kerala Blasters match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream/ watch online ATK vs Kerala Blasters match?

The live streaming of ATK vs Kerala Blasters will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.