Assam Government Nominates Hima Das For Khel Ratna Award

Country's top sprinter Hima Das, who had a stellar 2018, has been nominated for the prestigious 'Khel Ratna' by the state government of Assam.
Assam sports secretary Dulal Chandra Das sent the letter of recommendation to the sports ministry on June 5.
The 20-year-old from Dhing village in Assam is one of the youngest nominees for Khel Ratna this year.
India's first track athlete to win a global title at U20 World Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018, Hima will compete with ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, TT player Manika Batra, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal and cricketer Rohit Sharma for country's highest sporting honour.
The 2018 had turned to be a memorable season for the 20-year-old, who followed her U-20 world title with 400m silver, 4X400 mixed relay gold (upgraded) and women's 4X400m gold at the Jakarta Asian Games.
She won a number of gold medals at smaller events in 2019 season and was also invited to compete at the Doha World Championship but a back injury ruled her out of the prestigious championship.
Hima is already a recipient of Arjuna Award, which she received in 2018.
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
Highlights: Discoms In Union Territories To Be Privatised, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IPL In Sri Lanka: Sunil Gavaskar Proposes New Dates And Venue For Indian Premier League
Covid-19: India Sees Highest Spike Of 11,929 Cases In 24 Hrs; Death Toll Cross 9000 Mark
'Shantung' Was The Reason For China Turning Against The West