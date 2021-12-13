Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Face Korean Challenge In Campaign Opener In Dhaka

India have selected a relatively younger side for the Asian Champions Trophy leaving as many as eight players from the Tokyo Olympics squad. India have won this tournament thrice since its inception in 2011.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Face Korean Challenge In Campaign Opener In Dhaka
Manpreet Singh (C) will lead the Indian men's hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. | File photo

Trending

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Face Korean Challenge In Campaign Opener In Dhaka
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T16:43:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 4:43 pm

Olympic bronze medallist Indian men’s hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when they begin their Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Korea in Dhaka on Tuesday. (More Hockey News)

India have won this prestigious event thrice since its inception in 2011 and have won the previous two editions held in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia and 2018 in Muscat, Oman. After India’s encounter against Korea, the Men in Blue will face hosts Bangladesh on the next day.

Their third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17 and on December 19, they take on Asian Games Champions Japan. The semifinals and final will be held on December 21 and 22 respectively. (Live Streaming)

Skipper Manpreet Singh emphasised on getting off to a good start. “Korea is a good team and are very capable of slowing down our attack. In this same venue during the Asia Cup in 2017, we had drawn (1-1) against them in the league stage,” he said ahead of the campaign opener.

“Hence, it’s important we don’t get complacent against them and ensure our basics are right when we play them tomorrow,” he added. “The tournament is quite an important one for us as it is our first tournament after the Tokyo Olympics.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“The new cycle has started for us. If we start well, then our confidence levels will go high,” he said. Several youngsters have been given a chance in the India squad for the tournament, and Manpreet went on to explain why doing well for them here will be crucial.

“Youngsters have been given a chance to be a part of the squad because some of them were unable to get a chance over the past two years as the focus was on the core team preparing for the Olympics. The youngsters have been working hard for quite a while, and hence, they have been given a chance to prove themselves,” he added.

Speaking on the team’s fitness levels before the start of the tournament, the Indian skipper said: “We are in pretty good shape. We focused a lot on our fitness at the recent camp in Bhubaneswar. We are looking forward to see how the other Asian teams have shaped up over these past two years. The tournament will be a good test for our squad,” he signed off.

In the previous edition of this event held in Muscat, India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the final was called off due to incessant rains.

Tags

PTI Manpreet Singh Dhaka Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Start Favourites in Karachi Against Covid-Hit West Indies

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Start Favourites in Karachi Against Covid-Hit West Indies

SA Vs IND: How Will Test Series Vs India Benefit South African Cricket? Lungi Ngidi Explains

Pakistan Super League 2022: Kamran Akmal Pulls Out After Relegation To Silver Category

BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start in First Round

Ashes 2021-22: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs England With Side Strain

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Lose Both Protests After Lewis Hamilton Loses Formula 1 Title

Venkatesh Iyer's Vijay Hazare Trophy Form Gives India Cricket Selectors Nice Headache

Omicron? Manchester United Hit By Covid-19 Ahead Of Premier League 2021-22 Clash Vs Brentford

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio Star In Real Madrid’s Derby Win Over Atletico

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio Star In Real Madrid’s Derby Win Over Atletico

PSG Vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Goal For Paris Saint-Germain In 2-0 Win

PSG Vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Goal For Paris Saint-Germain In 2-0 Win

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi In Exclusive '300 Club'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi In Exclusive '300 Club'

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement