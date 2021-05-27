Asian Boxing Championships, Live Streaming: Ten Indian Women Fight In Semis - How To Watch And Results

Having secured a medal in each category at the ongoing 2021 Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai, 10 Indian women boxers including the six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will have their semi-final bouts on Day 4 (Thursday). (More Sports News)
Check the schedule and live streaming details (all times in IST):
7:45 PM: Monika (48 kg) - lost to 2nd seed Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan 5-0.
8:00 PM: Mary Kom (51kg) - defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia 4-1.
8:30 PM: Sakshi (54kg)
9:00 PM: Jasmine (57kg)
9:45 PM: Simranjit Kaur (60kg)
10:15 PM: Lalbuatsaihi (64kg)
10:30 PM: Lovlina Borgohain (69kg)
11:00 PM: Pooja Rani (75 kg)
11:15 PM: Saweety (81kg)
11:30 PM: Anupama (+81kg)
*Timings are tentatiive.
Live Streaming: YouTube. Click HERE.
On Day 3, defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) and the redoubtable Vikas Krishan (69kg) advanced to the semifinals as India assured itself of an unparalleled medal haul of 15.
The ongoing Championships has been witnessing the presence of 150 boxers from 17 countries including strong boxing nations such as India, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Kazakhstan.
