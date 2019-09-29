Poshan
﻿
Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB To Wait For India's Confirmation Till June

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) change the venue of the 2020 Asia Cup due to ongoing security concerns

Cricket 29 September 2019
Pakistan last held a multi-team international tournament in 2008.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-09-29T22:44:00+0530

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set a June, 2020, deadline for the Indian Cricket Board to confirm its participation in Asia Cup scheduled in September, next year. (More Cricket News)

"We need to see if India agrees to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. There is still some time till next year's September but by June, we have to know where we are going with this and if it can't be hosted here because of a lack of involvement of India," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in an interview.

However, the final decision to shift the tournament will be Asian Cricket Council's prerogative.

"But that is a decision for the Asian Cricket Council and ICC to make. We are ready to have India in the Asia Cup," Khan said.

Khan, however, acknowledged the practical problems in having any bilateral cricketing ties with India in the prevailing strenuous relationship between the two neighbours.

"Board to board level, we share a good relation with India but they have a lot of government interference and we can't keep on running after them to play a bilateral series. If they want to play they will have to tell us and give us a firm commitment. We have no issues playing at a neutral venue," Khan said.

