Ashleigh Barty Storms To French Open Glory With Victory Over Marketa Vondrousova

Ruthless Ashleigh Barty blew a nervy Marketa Vondrousova away in a one-sided French Open final to win her first Grand Slam singles title.

The magnitude of the occasion appeared to get to unseeded teenager Vondrousova in her first major final and the clinical Barty took advantage, breezing to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Barty, playing her first grand slam singles final after a doubles triumph at the US Open last year, became the first Australian since Margaret Court 46 years ago to be crowned champion at Roland Garros.

Vondrousova, playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time, was brushed aside by a steely Barty, who took just 70 minutes to seal a victory that will move her up to a career-high second in the rankings.

The eighth seed dismantled 19-year-old after the start was delayed by an hour and a half due to the time it took Dominic Thiem to beat Novak Djokovic in the second men's semi-final on the main show court.

Barty's triumph came three years after resuming her tennis career following a 21-month hiatus, during which time she showcased her cricket skills for Brisbane Heat Women's Big Bash League.

Barty made hard work of beating Amanda Anisimova in a topsy-turvy semi-final on Friday, but controlled the decider, breaking five times as Vondrousova wilted on the big stage in Paris.

The 23-year-old favourite capitalised on an uncertain start from World No. 38 Vondrousova to storm into a 3-0 lead, an errant forehand from the left-hander gifting her an opponent an early break.

Vondrousova persisted with her trademark drop shot and the fleet-footed Barty read her like a book, but the outsider got on the board with a break back to trail 4-1.

Barty unleashed a majestic forehand winner as she hit straight back to win the next game and ended a quick first set with another rasping forehand down the line.

There was no respite for a startled Vondrousova, with a composed Barty putting away a simple forehand winner to break in the opening game of the second set.

Vondrousova - who had not dropped a set en route to the final - missed a simple overhead at the net and saw a break point come and go after giving herself a chance to level at 1-1.

Barty kept her composure with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in her sights and after holding to love for a 5-3 lead, she broke again with a smash at the net to become the first Australian to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sam Stosur's US Open triumph in 2011.