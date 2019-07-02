Ashes Scare For England As James Anderson Pulls Up During Lancashire's County Match

England bowler James Anderson was forced out of county action for Lancashire with an injury on Tuesday - less than a month before the Ashes opener.

Anderson is set to be a key member of the England team against rivals Australia in a series that begins with the first Test at Edgbaston on August 1.

But the country's all-time record wicket-taker pulled up while bowling against Durham at Sedbergh.

Anderson tried three times to complete the over but was ultimately forced off to be replaced by Josh Bohannon.

The 36-year-old claimed his 950th first-class wicket on day two of the County Championship Division Two match on Monday.