Ashes, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne Joins 500-run Club - Day 1 Stats Highlights

Marnus Labuschagne became only the second batter after team-mate David Warner to make 550 or more runs in Day/night Test matches. The South African-born right-handed batter achieved this feat during his unbeaten 95-run knock on the opening day of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, (December 16 ).

Marnus Labuschagne batted seven innings of five Test matches to make 584 runs at an average of 97.33 and a strike of 53.47 with two hundreds and three fifties by the end of the first day’s play.

David Warner made 691 runs at an average of 62.81 and a strike rate of 63.62 with one century and one fifty in 12 innings of seven Day/night Test matches.

Marnus Labuschagne also completed 2000 runs during his unbeaten 95-run knock. He became the 58th Australian and 325th batsman overall to reach this landmark.

By completing 2000 runs in 34 innings of 20 Test matches, Marnus Labuschagne is the fifth-fastest to reach this milestone in terms of innings. Australian Don Bradman who completed 2000 runs in 22 innings of 15 Test matches is the fastest to this landmark.

** The 172-run stand in 56.5 overs between Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner for the second wicket is the second-best second-wicket stand in Day/night Test matches. The same pair of Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner also holds the record of the best second-wicket stand. They put on 361 runs against Pakistan at the same ground in .

FASTEST 2000 RUNS IN TESTS

(Batter - M - I - Time)



Don Bradman (Australia) - 15 - 22 - 2 years & 362 days;

George Headley (West Indies) - 17 - 32 - 9 years & 167 days;

Herbert Sutcliffe (England) - 22 - 33 - 4 years & 37days;

Michael Hussey (Australia) - 20 - 33 - 2 years & 63 days;

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 20 - 34 - 3 years & 70 days.

MOST RUNS IN DAY/NIGHT TESTS

(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S)

David Warner (Australia) - 7 - 12 - 1 - 691 - 62.81 - 335*;

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 5 - 7 - 1 - 584 - 97.33 - 162;

Steven Smith (Australia) - 8 - 14 - 2 - 520 - 43.33 - 130;

Azhar Ali (Pakistan) - 4 - 8 - 1 - 474 - 67.71 - 302*;

Asad Shafiq (Pakistan) - 4 - 8 - 0 - 401 - 50.12 - 137.