Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne Joins 500-run Club - Day 1 Stats Highlights

By completing 2000 runs in 34 innings of 20 Test matches, Marnus Labuschagne is the fifth-fastest to reach this milestone in terms of innings. Don Bradman who completed 2000 runs in 22 innings is the fastest to this landmark.

Ashes, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne Joins 500-run Club - Day 1 Stats Highlights
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats against England during their Ashes cricket Test match in Adelaide on December 16, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Ashes, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne Joins 500-run Club - Day 1 Stats Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T00:49:57+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 12:49 am

Marnus Labuschagne became only the second batter after team-mate David Warner to make 550 or more runs in Day/night Test matches. The South African-born right-handed batter achieved this feat during his unbeaten 95-run knock on the opening day of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, (December 16 ).

Day 1 Highlights | Scorecard | News

Marnus Labuschagne batted seven innings of five Test matches to make 584 runs at an average of 97.33 and a strike of 53.47 with two hundreds and three fifties by the end of the first day’s play.

David Warner made 691 runs at an average of 62.81 and a strike rate of 63.62 with one century and one fifty in 12 innings of seven Day/night Test matches.

Marnus Labuschagne also completed 2000 runs during his unbeaten 95-run knock. He became the 58th Australian and 325th batsman overall to reach this landmark.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

By completing 2000 runs in 34 innings of 20 Test matches, Marnus Labuschagne is the fifth-fastest to reach this milestone in terms of innings. Australian Don Bradman who completed 2000 runs in 22 innings of 15 Test matches is the fastest to this landmark.

** The 172-run stand in 56.5 overs between Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner for the second wicket is the second-best second-wicket stand in Day/night Test matches. The same pair of Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner also holds the record of the best second-wicket stand. They put on 361 runs against Pakistan at the same ground in November 2019.

FASTEST 2000 RUNS IN TESTS
(Batter - M - I - Time)

Don Bradman (Australia) - 15 - 22 - 2 years & 362 days;
George Headley (West Indies) - 17 - 32 - 9 years & 167 days;
Herbert Sutcliffe (England) - 22 - 33 - 4 years & 37days;
Michael Hussey (Australia) - 20 - 33 - 2 years & 63 days;
Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 20 - 34 - 3 years & 70 days.

MOST RUNS IN DAY/NIGHT TESTS
(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S)

David Warner (Australia) - 7 - 12 - 1 - 691 - 62.81 - 335*;
Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 5 - 7 - 1 - 584 - 97.33 - 162;
Steven Smith (Australia) - 8 - 14 - 2 - 520 - 43.33 - 130;
Azhar Ali (Pakistan) - 4 - 8 - 1 - 474 - 67.71 - 302*;
Asad Shafiq (Pakistan) - 4 - 8 - 0 - 401 - 50.12 - 137.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Marnus Labuschagne Adelaide, Australia Cricket England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Ashes Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan Play Out Spectacular Six-goal Thriller

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan Play Out Spectacular Six-goal Thriller

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan-West Indies ODI Cricket Series Postponed To June 2022

Real Madrid Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak Before Hosting Cadiz In La Liga

Avani Lekhara Bags 'Best Female Debut' Honour At 2021 Paralympic Awards

COVID Hits EPL: Leicester Vs Tottenham 4th Game To Be Called Off In Five Days

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Dominate England On Day 1

Moments That Turned The Tide In India’s Favour During the 1983 World Cup

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Bitter Rivals India, Pakistan Renew Hockey Rivalry

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Indian Cricketers Land In Johannesburg For South Africa Series

SA Vs IND: Indian Cricketers Land In Johannesburg For South Africa Series

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy, Says Sourav Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy, Says Sourav Ganguly

PAK Vs WI, 3rd T20: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

PAK Vs WI, 3rd T20: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Withdraws Appeal Of Formula 1 Season Finale

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Withdraws Appeal Of Formula 1 Season Finale

Read More from Outlook

'Leave It To BCCI': Evasive Ganguly On Kohli Captaincy Controversy

'Leave It To BCCI': Evasive Ganguly On Kohli Captaincy Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Pakistan End 2021 On A High, Clean Sweep Windies 3-0

Pakistan End 2021 On A High, Clean Sweep Windies 3-0

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan produced a stunning chase to eclipse West Indies' 207/3 in 18.5 overs in the third and final T20I match.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement