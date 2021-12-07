Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes 2021, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: It’s Bowling Captain Pat Cummins Vs Batting Captain Joe Root

Joe Root is the leading batsman in the world but he will be up against a solid Aussie bowling attack spearheaded by Pat Cummins in the first Ashes 2021-22 Test at Brisbane from Wednesday.

Ashes 2021, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: It’s Bowling Captain Pat Cummins Vs Batting Captain Joe Root
Pat Cummins (L) and Joe Root pose with the Ashes 2021-22 trophy before the first Test match in Brisbane. | Cricket Australia

Trending

Ashes 2021, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: It’s Bowling Captain Pat Cummins Vs Batting Captain Joe Root
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T17:33:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 5:33 pm

One particular contest between bat and ball could shape this Ashes series. Pat Cummins is set to lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on Australia’s Test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career. (LIVE STREAMING)

“A bowling captain for Australia and a batting captain for England — two captains going toe to toe will be great,” England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said on the eve of the first test. Root was already feeling some pressure before it was confirmed that Jimmy Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, will miss the first test starting Wednesday at the Gabba.

Buttler said the senior players in the team were ready to step up to support Root, and the return of inspirational allrounder Ben Stokes would also help. “We know he’s our best player, we want to support him, help him, share that load,” Buttler said of Root "He’s been in incredible form. He comes here determined to continue that.

“It’s a massive series for him.” Root heads into this series as the leading test batsman in the world, having scored 1,455 runs in 12 tests in 2021 at an average of 66.

But England has lost nine of the 10 tests it has played in Australia since its drought-breaking series win Down Under in 2010-11, mostly by big margins. Root has been on the last two tours, and was captain for the 4-0 loss in 2017-18.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

And then there's England's record at the Gabba, where it hasn't won a test since 1986 and has recorded only two wins since 1946. Buttler said England was only looking back as far as January, when an injury-depleted India squad clinched a series win by ending Australia's unbeaten record at the Gabba that dated to 1988.

“I don’t think we have anything to lose ... (rather) everything to gain,” he said. “You know to do that against Australia here, you have to be at your best.”

England released a 12-man squad later Tuesday, leaving most speculation over the formation of the bowling attack. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were included as specialist pace bowlers, and left-arm spinner Jack Leach was also in the mix. The starting XI will be confirmed at the coin toss.

Cummins revealed his starting XI well ahead of time, giving himself plenty of time to adjust to his new job. That now includes attending the pre-match news conferences and going out for the coin toss instead of marking out his run-up to prepare to bowl.

The 28-year-old Cummins made his Test debut as a teenager in 2011 and was elevated to the captaincy when Tim Paine quit last month after media reports he’d been investigated four years earlier by cricket administrators for sending an explicit text to a work colleague.

He said he plans to rely heavily on his experienced deputy Steve Smith, who was replaced as Australia’s Test captain by Paine in 2018 after the infamous Sandpapergate scandal in South Africa. He served a suspension from leadership positions and was the leading batter when Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2019.

“Smithy and I have been really good mates for a long time. When I was 18, I’d sleep on his couch on occasions,” Cummins said. "He’s a legend of the game. Of course I’ll be leaning on him for ideas at times. “There’ll be times when I need a rest — I’ll have no problem handing over to him.”

Alex Carey was given the wicketkeeper gloves to replace Paine and Travis Head was retained to bat at No. 5. The Australians haven't played a test since the 2-1 series loss to India in January, while England has played in Sri Lanka and India and hosted New Zealand and India in series.

But the wet weather and quarantine requirements means neither team is going into the series with a lot of red-ball cricket form. The bulk of the Australian team was involved in the Twenty20 World Cup victory in the United Arab Emirates last month, where coach Justin Langer gave the playing group more control over the preparations.

It's something Cummins wants to carry into the test arena. “The environment we created at the World Cup is a blueprint,” he said. “The relaxed environment, empowering everyone to do it their own way. Tailor the preparation. They’re great lessons we learnt the World Cup that worked.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Pat Cummins Joe Root Brisbane Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: South Africa Recall Pacer Duanne Olivier For Three-Test Series Against India

SA Vs IND: South Africa Recall Pacer Duanne Olivier For Three-Test Series Against India

Bangladesh Cricket Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Why Shakib Al Hasan Is Opting Out

Ashes 2021-22: Why England Are Resting Pacer James Anderson In Gabba Test Vs Australia

Bianca Andreescu, 2019 US Open Tennis Champion, Takes Mental Health Break

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour

Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Demarai Gray’s Winner Lifts Mood At Goodison Park

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sajid Khan (6/35) Puts Pakistan (300/4 decl) On Top Vs Bangladesh (76/7) - Highlights

SA-A Vs IND-A, 3rd Unofficial Test: Navdeep Saini Stars With Ball On Day 1

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

The Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Tells England To Score A Lot Of Runs In Australia

The Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Tells England To Score A Lot Of Runs In Australia

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement