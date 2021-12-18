Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes 2021-22: England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Back In Action With Bit Of Perspective On Cricket

Ben Stokes is returning to cricket in Ashes 2021-22 after a six-month break due to a finger injury and mental-health break. Stokes was England's best bowler on Friday taking three wickets vs Australia.

Ashes 2021-22: England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Back In Action With Bit Of Perspective On Cricket
England's Ben Stokes (R) is congratulated by teammates after taking one of his three wickets during Day 2 of 2nd Ashes 2021-22 Test on Friday. | AP

Trending

Ashes 2021-22: England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Back In Action With Bit Of Perspective On Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T10:24:15+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:24 am

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is finding some perspective after returning to cricket from a six-month absence due to a finger injury and for a mental health break. 

AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test Day 3 Live Blog | News 

Stokes sent down 25 overs in taking 3/113 in a draining, physical effort in the second Ashes test at Adelaide, part of the 150 overs England spent in the field over the first two days. England resumed on Saturday at 17/2 in reply to Australia’s imposing 473-9 declared.

“It has been a tough two days,” Stokes told Australian Associated Press. “It's never ideal but you have just got to love the dirt when you get that deep and understand what you’re playing for.”

Stokes also took a wider view of England’s struggles, noting the tragic jumping castle accident in Tasmania on Thursday which killed five children.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“The reason why the Australians were wearing the black armbands today puts a lot of things into perspective,” he said. Stokes was upbeat about his return.

“I have loved every minute of it,” he said. “Walking out onto the field and wearing the Three Lions is one of the great feelings as a cricketer.” Stokes defended England's first-day bowling tactics at Adelaide Oval which revolved around sustained periods of short-pitched bowling.

“It's just trying to create a different type of, not energy, but create a different type of environment out there for the batters,” Stokes said on Friday. “It does look odd when you're trying to run in and bowl 11 overs of short stuff. But the first couple of spells I felt like it created quite a lot of chances.”

Australia, who holds the Ashes, won the first test in Brisbane by nine wickets. The third of five Tests in the series begins on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ben Stokes Adelaide, Australia Cricket England national cricket team Ashes Australia national cricket team England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Japan

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Japan

Covid-19 Chases Cricket - After West Indies, Bangladesh And Ireland Hit By Coronavirus

Neeraj Chopra's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Omicron Threat On Premier League 2021-22: Managers To Discuss Worsening Covid Situation

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager, Cancels Conference After Inconclusive Covid Results

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes 2nd Test: England (164/5) Suffer Middle-Order Collapse, Trail Australia By 309

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Beat East Bengal 2-0 For Season's Second Win

India Loses Seat On FIA World Motor Sport Council; Mohammed Ben Sulayem Becomes President

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks

England Fined 8 WTC Points For Slow Over-rate In Brisbane Ashes Test, Not 5: ICC

England Fined 8 WTC Points For Slow Over-rate In Brisbane Ashes Test, Not 5: ICC

Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats Highlights

Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats Highlights

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Read More from Outlook

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Rampukar Pandit / A Bihari labourer whose son passed away while he was trapped in Delhi during the 2020 Covid lockdown, vows never to migrate for work, come what may

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Advertisement