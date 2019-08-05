Ashes 2019, 1st Test, Day 5: England Batting Coach Graham Thorpe Urges Team To Show Character Vs Australia

England cricket team's batting coach Graham Thorpe has urged his team to show character after Australia's batsmen led by Steve Smith put their side in a dominating position in the first Ashes Test, at Edgbaston.

"We have got the character. They have to go out and use their skill, but also be smart and show character. It will not be easy but this is Test cricket. Four days have shifted backwards and forwards and it is on us to soak it up for one more day," Thorpe said, according to ICC.

After rescuing his side in the first innings, Smith continued his fine form with a 142-run knock in the second inning. Mathew Wade also slammed 110-runs to put Australia in a dominating position at Edgbaston.

Australia declared their innings when on 478/7, setting a 398 target.

Thorpe also feels that bowler Nathan Lyon is a threat, who picked three wickets in the first inning.

"The pitch has flattened a bit for seamers. It is taking turn. We said our seamers found it harder, the pitch has slowed down for seamers so it is hard work. Obviously, Lyon will be a threat but the way we are looking at it, it is putting partnerships together, not looking too far ahead and being confident in our belief we can play the day out and keep intent to score runs as well. When trying to play for a draw it is very important you keep the scoreboard ticking over as well," he said.

"Fundamentally, not look too far ahead but keep a positive mindset as well. However, the individual wants to go about it and however, he feels is his best way of playing the situation he sees in front of him. I would always encourage guys to have a nice positive mindset, look to score runs, build partnerships because that builds confidence throughout the course of the day as well," Thorpe said.

