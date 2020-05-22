Arturo Vidal 'Very Happy' At Barcelona Amid Inter Links

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal insisted he was happy at the La Liga club amid links with a move to Inter. (More Football News)
Vidal, 32, is reportedly a target for Inter, where he could reunite with former Juventus head coach Antonio Conte.
But the Chile international, who is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021, said he was happy to be at Barcelona.
"I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever," Vidal said during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.
"I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the dressing room."
May 20, 2020
La Liga is nearing a resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic, having been suspended in March.
Vidal said he was ready to go with Barcelona chasing the La Liga title and Champions League crown.
"I feel very well physically, better than ever. In all my career I never had so much time to prepare myself," the midfielder said.
"We made a plan to the maximum to extend my career as much as possible.
"I feel prepared for what is coming, both the Champions League and La Liga."
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IPL 2020 May Still Go Ahead This Year, According To BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Come May 25, Here's Why Airlines Will Find It Difficult To Operate Without Violating Covid-19 Guidelines
72 Dead In Cyclone Amphan In Bengal; CM Mamata Says '2 Districts Completely Devastated'