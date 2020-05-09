Arsene Wenger Hoping Mikel Arteta Can Restore Arsenal's Culture

May 09, 2020
Poshan
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hopes Mikel Arteta can bring back the club's style.

Omnisport 09 May 2020
Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery at the helm in December last year, with Arsene Wenger having retired at the end of the 2017-18 season.
Arsene Wenger admitted he still worried about Arsenal and the former manager hopes Mikel Arteta can restore the club's style.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Arteta replaced Unai Emery at the helm in December last year, with Wenger having retired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

But the 70-year-old still keeps a close eye on his former club and said he hoped Arteta could bring back Arsenal's possession-based style.

"I worry about the club still a lot and I watch all of the games," Wenger told talkSPORT on Friday.

"I believe there is a culture in the way to play football at Arsenal that I want to be respected.

"And I hope Mikel can get that back."

Arsenal were ninth in the Premier League when the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top and Wenger feels Jurgen Klopp's men are champions, regardless of whether the season is finished or not.

"Jurgen has done extremely well because that club has waited 30 years for this title," the Frenchman said.

"And when you think they have such a massive difference to the second team, Manchester City, as well – 25 points, it's absolutely massive.

"No matter what England will decide, Liverpool are champions in everyone's head, I think."

