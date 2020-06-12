Arsene Wenger 'Convinced' Barcelona Will Sign Another Forward, Expects Antoine Griezmann Improvement

Arsene Wenger is "convinced" Barcelona will sign another forward despite expecting improvement from Antoine Griezmann.
Griezmann has struggled to hit top form in his first season at Barca, scoring 14 goals in 37 games since his €120million arrival from Atletico Madrid.
Barca are heavily linked with a move for Inter star Lautaro Martinez, who is considered a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.
Former Arsenal manager Wenger believes Griezmann will improve, but feels Barcelona will add another forward this close season.
"Barcelona has always bought the greatest players. Personally, I'm not sure that Suarez needs to be replaced," he told beIN SPORTS.
"They can add another striker because it's true that Suarez and [Lionel] Messi are the main contributors and they might need somebody else who can score goals.
96 days down.— FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona) June 11, 2020
2 to go. pic.twitter.com/pFTaQDvde5
"I still think Griezmann at some stage will start to score goals, he doesn't look completely adapted, maybe now after confinement he will be refreshed because he's a good goalscorer as well.
"But I'm convinced they will buy another striker as well."
While Messi has scored 24 goals this season, Suarez has – like Griezmann – contributed 14, although he has played in 14 fewer games.
Barcelona, two points clear atop LaLiga, resume their campaign away to Mallorca on Saturday.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
BCCI Plans IPL In Empty Stadiums, Says Can't Afford Loss Of Revenue
US On Its Way To 'Very Big' Comeback Post Coronavirus, Says Trump As Cases Cross 2 Million
US ‘Very Concerned’ About Religious Violence, Freedom In India: Trump Official