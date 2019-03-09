Arsenal Vs Manchester United: Live Streaming, Likely XIs, Preview, Prediction, TV Guide, Date, Time And Venue

It's Super Sunday!

After the miracle of Paris, Manchester United have no time for a hangover as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's boys travel to Arsenal for a crunch English Premier League clash which will surely have a bearing on settling the fourth spot for Champions League qualification.

With Manchester City and Liverpool fighting for the title and Tottenham chasing the duo from afar, the fight for the all-important fourth position has become a three-way affair with Chelsea also in the mix.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Match: Arsenal Vs Manchester United, EPL Round 30

Date: March 10 (Sunday)

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, JioTV

League Positions:

Arsenal: 5th with 57 points from 17 wins, six wins and six defeats. They have a goal difference of 22.

Mancheter United: 4th with 58 points, with 17 wins, seven draws and five defeats. They have a goal difference of 20.

Form Guide In The League (Latest First):

Arsenal: D, W, W, W, L

Manchester United: W, W, D, W, W

Predicted XIs:

Arsenal: (4-2-3-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi; Laazette

Manchester United (4-3-1-2): Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Pogba; Pereira; Lukaku, Rashford

Match Referee: Jonathan Moss

Key Facts:

- Arsenal have won their last 8 home league matches, while United have won 10 of their last 12 league matches;

- Arsenal lost to Rennes in the Europa League, but Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League;

- Solskjaer has a 100 per cent record away from home as United manager (nine wins from nine);

- Last time they met, United won 3-1 in FA Cup;

- Six of the last seven meetings have seen both teams score, but Arsenal have conceded first in five of the last seven matches;

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Head-To-Head: Manchester United lead the overall record, 99-82. There were 48 draws too.

Players To Watch Out For: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), from the bench and Romelu Lukaku (United)

Big Preview

Should United repeat their 3-1 success at the Emirates in the FA Cup six weeks ago, will rack up a perfect 10 away wins since taking caretaker charge to make a seemingly irrefutable case to be handed the job on a permanent basis.

The highlight was beating free-spending Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on away goals and erase the consequences of Solskjaer's only defeat in 17 games in charge.

United have made up an 11-point gap to the Premier League top four under the Norwegian, but their Champions League status for next season is still far from assured.

The Red Devils lead Arsenal by just a solitary point and a two-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea could be wiped out by the Blues' game in hand at home to Brighton.

Momentum is on United's side, but they face a far tougher run-in than the Gunners with title chasing Manchester City and Chelsea still to visit Old Trafford.

By contrast, the visit of Solskjaer's men is Arsenal's last against top six opposition.

"I don't think it is definitive, but we need to show and push on Sunday to take more possibility to finish in the top four," said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

The Spaniard also has reason to be positive. Arsenal have not been beaten at the Emirates in the Premier League since City's visit on the opening day of the season and have won their last eight home league games.

"We played against a big team and at some moments showed we can fight and battle with them, but we lost and that is the reality," added Emery on the FA Cup tie between the pair.

"We need fresh players, players with energy, we need quality, we need good combinations, and we need the players who start on the bench after they can help us on the pitch and deliver a big performance as well."

That suggests Emery could make major changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday.

Alexandre Lacazette looks set to return up front after he was suspended for the trip to France in midweek, meaning Arsenal's top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang faces being benched once more.

Aubameyang missed a late penalty that would have vrought victory over Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend after coming on as a substitute and Emery has defended his tendency to start just one of his two star strikers.

"They need to accept the decision. I am finding the best decisions for the team," said the former PSG coach.

"Sometimes I am not happy with them both when their performances are not good when they're both playing, but I am very consistent in our work to take the best decision and to give them the best performance for us, whether they're playing together or alone."

Solskjaer, by contrast, is positive Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford can strike up a fruitful partnership after both scored in the French capital in midweek.

Rashford started Solskjaer's reign as the preferred option up front, but Lukaku has forced his way back into the side, scoring twice in each of his last three matches.

"Of course we played with two up front, with him (Lukaku) and Rashy against PSG," said Solskjaer.

"They might form a very nice partnership together, because I wouldn't like to be a defender having them two running at me!"

Solskjaer also has more options on Sunday after 10 first-team players missed Wednesday. Paul Pogba is back from suspension, while Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera could be fit to return from injury.

(With AFP inputs)