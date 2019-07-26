Arsenal Stars Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac Fight Off Armed Carjackers In London – WATCH

﻿
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by armed carjackers in London. A video surfaced on Twitter, which showed Kolasinac fighting them.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2019
In the video, you can see a carjacker wielding a knife at Sead Kolasinac, who also represents Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac fought off armed carjackers in London, a video of which has been revealed on Twitter. 

In the video, you can see a carjacker wielding a knife at Kolasinac, who also represents Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

According to reports, the gang attempted to smash Ozil's black Mercedes with bricks and stones, but an adrenaline-pumped Kolasinac rushed out to face the gangsters. The attempted robbery happened near Golders Green.

Arsenal released a statement, saying, "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said, "It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car."

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers."

