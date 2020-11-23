Arsenal, Leeds Condemn 'Vile Abuse' Directed At Nicolas Pepe, Ezgjan Alioski On Social Media

Arsenal and Leeds United have condemned the "vile abuse" aimed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media following Sunday's Premier League clash. (More Football News)

Pepe was shown a straight red card 51 minutes into the goalless draw at Elland Road for headbutting Alioski, the incident being spotted by VAR.

Team-mate Kieran Tierney had to be dragged away from the makeshift Leeds left-back after confronting him at the full-time whistle.

Alioski and Pepe received abusive messages on social media and their respective clubs united in releasing a statement on Monday.

"We utterly condemn the vile abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media following our match against Leeds United," Arsenal's statement read.

"This is completely unacceptable and we will be working with the police and authorities to do everything we can to trace and prosecute the culprits."

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips screenshotted some of the racist remarks aimed at Pepe and questioned why more is not being done to halt the abuse.

A Leeds statement, posted at the same time as Arsenal's, added: "The vile abuse directed at Ezgjan Alioski and Nicolas Pepe on social media after yesterday's Premier League game with Arsenal will not be tolerated by Leeds United.

"We will work closely with the police and the footballing authorities to ensure those responsible are identified and punished."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accused Pep of letting Arsenal down with his "unacceptable" conduct against Leeds, with the 10 men having to hold on for a point in Yorkshire.

The Gunners have received five Premier League red cards since Arteta took over last December – at least two more than any other club in that period.

