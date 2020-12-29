Arsenal Defender Gabriel Tests Positive For Coronavirus

December 29, 2020
Corona
Gabriel has featured prominently for Arsenal this season but is facing a spell out after contracting COVID-19

Omnisport 29 December 2020
Arsenal defender Gabriel is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. (More Football News)

The 23-year-old was left out of Arsenal's squad for Saturday's 3-1 win over Chelsea after coming into close contact with someone who had contracted COVID-19. 

Arsenal have now confirmed that Gabriel has also returned a positive test result, meaning he will miss their next two Premier League matches - against Brighton and Hove Albion and West Brom. 

"Gabriel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating according to UK Government and Premier League protocols," a club statement read.  

"We will continue to monitor and support Gabriel, and we are hoping he will be available again after our next two matches." 

Gabriel has started 12 of Arsenal's 15 league matches this season and has featured a further three times in cup competitions. 

The news comes on the same day the Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester City was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the latter's camp. 

It is the second Premier League match to be called off due to COVID-19 this season, with Newcastle United's game with Aston Villa earlier this month also delayed. 

Arsenal also announced on Monday that centre-back David Luiz and forward Willian will play no part against Brighton on Tuesday due to illness, though their absences are not linked to coronavirus.

