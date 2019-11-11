Poshan
Argentina Without Marcos Rojo And Roberto Pereyra, Lionel Messi Return For International Friendlies

As Lionel Messi prepares to make his comeback following a three-month suspension, Argentina defender Marcos Rojo and midfielder Roberto Pereyra have withdrawn from Lionel Scaloni's squad.

Omnisport 11 November 2019
Lionel Messi is back in the squad after the Barcelona and Argentina captain was banned by CONMEBOL in August.
Argentina pair Marcos Rojo and Roberto Pereyra have been ruled out of the country's international friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay.

(Football News)

As Lionel Messi prepares to make his comeback following a three-month suspension, Argentina defender Rojo and midfielder Pereyra have withdrawn from Lionel Scaloni's squad.

Rojo was ruled out following Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday in which he appeared at Old Trafford, while Watford's Pereyra succumbed to a hamstring injury.

Argentina have drafted in Boca Juniors' Alexis Mac Allister for Friday's showdown with South American rivals Brazil in Saudi Arabia and the November 18 fixture against Uruguay in Tel Aviv.

Messi is back in the squad after the Barcelona and Argentina captain was banned by CONMEBOL in August and fined $50,000 for accusing the governing body of corruption following his side's semi-final loss to Brazil at the Copa America.

The 32-year-old has missed Argentina's past four matches – all friendlies – which has seen the country rout Ecuador (6-1) and Mexico (4-0), and draw with Chile (0-0) and Germany (2-2).

