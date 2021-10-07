Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Supports FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Proposal

FIFA has proposed a plan to hold the mega extravaganza every two years instead of the traditional four years. The idea has been widely criticised by the football fraternity globally.

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Supports FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Proposal
Lionel Scaloni is if the view that the change may bring benefits by improving the format of South American qualifiers. | Sky Sports

Trending

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Supports FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Proposal
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T12:49:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 12:49 pm

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is in support of having biennial World Cups, saying it would benefit South American teams by cutting down on lengthy qualifying campaigns. (More Football News)

FIFA is pushing a plan to stage its showcase tournament every two years instead of every four years, but the proposal has been widely criticized by football officials in both Europe and South America.

However, Scaloni said the change ‘could bring benefits’ by improving the format of South American qualifiers, which currently has a 10-team round-robin competition that goes on for two years.

“It is an idea that I like,” Scaloni said during a news conference before Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match at Paraguay. “The (qualifying) matches would all be played in one month, the trips would be shorter. If it is like that I would agree as a coach of a South American national team.”

He added that it would be “very good for people to watch a World Cup every two years." Brazil coach Tite was more hesitant earlier Wednesday when asked the same question. “I don’t want to give opinions without studying.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

"At first it is a nice idea, but I can’t say just yet that this is my opinion,” Tite said ahead of Brazil's qualifier at Venezuela.

Brazil lead the South American qualifying standings with 24 points and Argentina is second with 18. Both teams have played eight of their 18 matches. By contrast, European teams will only play eight or 10 qualifiers to reach next year's tournament in Qatar, plus a playoff for the best second-place teams.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL and its European counterpart UEFA have both opposed the plan for biennial World Cups. So have several coaches of European national teams. FIFA aims to put a proposal to a vote in December.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Tite Football Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA Argentina national football team Brazil national football team World Cup qualifiers Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS Women vs IND Women, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Opt To Bowl

AUS Women vs IND Women, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Opt To Bowl

Umran Malik Impresses Virat Kohli, RCB Captain Says ‘Need To Track Youngster’

Ben Stokes Undergoes Second Surgery On Injured Finger, Likely To Miss Ashes

‘Glenn Maxwell’s Untimely Run-Out Proved Turning-Point Vs SRH’, Says RCB’s Mike Hesson

Nations League Semifinal: Euro Flops France, Belgium Seek Redemption in Turin

Nations League Semifinal: Ferran Torres Brace Ends Italy’s 37-Match Unbeaten Streak

ISSF Junior World Championship: Manu Bhaker Shoots Fourth Gold In Lima, India Lead Medal Tally

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

Wrestling World Championship: Anshu Malik Creates History, Becomes First India Woman To Enter Final

Wrestling World Championship: Anshu Malik Creates History, Becomes First India Woman To Enter Final

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments

Read More from Outlook

Last Recording On My Son’s Mobile Shows Second Vehicle Hit Him: Lakhimpur Kheri Journalist’s Father

Last Recording On My Son’s Mobile Shows Second Vehicle Hit Him: Lakhimpur Kheri Journalist’s Father

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Father of Raman Kashyap, the 35-year-old journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, speaks to Outlook and alleges his injured son was sent to the mortuary even before he died.

Mandi Bypolls: BJP's Trump Card Is A Kargil War Hero While Congress Banks On Virbhadra’s Legacy

Mandi Bypolls: BJP's Trump Card Is A Kargil War Hero While Congress Banks On Virbhadra’s Legacy

Ashwani Sharma / Brigadier Khushal Thakur, 65, is a decorated army officer and chief of HP Ex-Servicemen Corporation. He hails from Kullu and had been a contender for the BJP ticket since 2014.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20, Live: Watch Out For In-form Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20, Live: Watch Out For In-form Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

Outlook Web Bureau / Follow live cricket scores of Australia vs India women's T20 in Gold Coast. This is the first of a three-match series.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement