Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ARG Vs BRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: South American Referee Suspended After Failing To Give Red Card

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi hit Brazil forward Raphinha with his elbow during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match. The Brazilian needed five stitches at halftime and still continued to bleed in the second half.

ARG Vs BRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: South American Referee Suspended After Failing To Give Red Card
Brazil's Raphinha mouth bleeds after being hit by Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match at Bicentenario stadium in San Juan on November 16. | AP Photo

Trending

ARG Vs BRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: South American Referee Suspended After Failing To Give Red Card
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T15:14:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 3:14 pm

Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha and video assistant Esteban Ostojich were suspended on Wednesday after failing to give a red card to Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match against Brazil. (More Football News)

Otamendi hit Brazil forward Raphinha with his elbow in the 35th minute of Tuesday’s match in San Juan. The Brazilian needed five stitches at halftime and still continued to bleed in the second half.

“It looks like a foul for a yellow card. I don’t see a red,” Ostojich told Cunha, according to a video released Wednesday by South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

Otamendi wrote on Twitter he had only touched the ball.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, which was enough for Argentina to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Brazil had already qualified for the tournament.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

CONMEBOL said in a statement that Andres Cunha and Esteban Ostojich committed “a serious mistake” and the two were suspended for an “indefinite time.” The Uruguayan referee was removed from the VAR booth for Saturday’s Copa Sudamericana final between Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico.

Also Wednesday, CONMEBOL suspended Chilean referee Roberto Tobar for not punishing Neymar and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Colombia last Thursday.

Neymar put his chest close to Tobar’s during that match in Sao Paulo, but the Brazilian wasn’t booked. Cuadrado illegally used his arm later in the game and also wasn’t carded.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said it will seek punishment for Otamendi at FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

Speaking after the goalless draw, Brazil coach Tite criticized Cunha and his video assistant referees.

“It is simply impossible not to see Otamendi’s elbow on Raphinha,” Tite said. “Was that going to decide the match? I don’t know. It was a great match, but there is an element (missing) that should be equal for both teams.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Sao Paulo Football Sports Football: FIFA World Cup Argentina Argentina national football team Brazil Brazil national football team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Archery Championships: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Rishabh Yadav Settle For Silver

Asian Archery Championships: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Rishabh Yadav Settle For Silver

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: India Gear Up For Series Win With Better Middle-Order Show

Australia's Matthew Wade Plans To Retire After T20 World Cup 2022

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Progresses To Quarterfinals

Roger Federer Sees 'End Is Near'; Hopes For On-Court Farewell

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is 'Very Flexible' With India Batting Order

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: No David Warner, Mitchell Marsh In Kevin Pietersen’s Dream 11

Ravichandran Ashwin Says It's Too Early To Comment On Rahul Dravid's Coaching Style

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Sports

Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals Title

Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals Title

FIFA World Cup 2022: Same Destination, Different Approaches For Argentina, Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022: Same Destination, Different Approaches For Argentina, Brazil

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: It Was Not Easy Win For India Against New Zealand, Says Rohit Sharma

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: It Was Not Easy Win For India Against New Zealand, Says Rohit Sharma

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton Day 3: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Aim For Semis Spots

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton Day 3: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Aim For Semis Spots

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle.

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / CarTrade Tech, Easy Trip Planners and nine more IPOs of new age companies in 2021 had 100 percent Offer for Sale (OFS) translating to transfer of risk from rich individuals to retail public.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included two players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in his Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021 shortlist.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement