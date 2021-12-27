Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Says Manager Ralf Rangnick

Anthony Martial is behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the list of players who can play as a center forward or one of the attacking wide positions for Manchester United.

Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Says Manager Ralf Rangnick
Anthony Martial made a memorable Manchester debut, coming off the bench to score a superb solo goal against Liverpool, and has gone on to score 79 goals in 268 appearances. | File Photo

Trending

Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Says Manager Ralf Rangnick
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T18:52:20+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 6:52 pm

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave, manager Ralf Rangnick said. (More Football News)

The France forward has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.

Rangnick said he “spoke at length” with the 26-year-old Martial last week.

"He explained to me he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else," Rangnick said Sunday.

"I think, in a way, this is understandable. I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club."

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Martial became the world's most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for a fee of 36 million pounds (then USD 55.1 million) that could potentially rise to 58 million pounds.

Martial made a memorable debut, coming off the bench to score a superb solo goal against Liverpool, and has gone on to score 79 goals in 268 appearances.

But he is behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the list of players who can play as a center forward or one of the attacking wide positions.

Rangnick said there has been no interest in Martial ahead of the January transfer window and the player could stay at United because the team is still involved in three competitions.

"It should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club," Rangnick said.

"So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay."

Martial last played for the French national team in September. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Anthony Martial Ralf Rangnick Manchester United English Premier League (EPL) Football Transfer Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Humble Sri Lanka To Win Record-extending Eighth Title

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Humble Sri Lanka To Win Record-extending Eighth Title

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Eighth Title - Stats Highlights

Smriti Mandhana Among Four Nominees For ICC Women's Cricketer Of Year Award

Cricket Australia Test XI Of 2021: Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin Among Four Indians

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain

Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Home Isolation For 14 Days

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

World Blitz Chess: Koneru Humpy Finishes At 5th spot, R Vaishali Ends Up 14th

World Blitz Chess: Koneru Humpy Finishes At 5th spot, R Vaishali Ends Up 14th

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets (DLS) in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 final.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement