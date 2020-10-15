Anrich Nortje Breathes Fire As South African Bowls Fastest Delivery In IPL - WATCH The Historic Moment

In a sensational display of fast bowling, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Wednesday shattered the Indian Premier League (IPL) record for the fastest deliveries, not once but twice, during the 30th match of the 2020 season in Dubai, UAE.

Highlights | Points Table | News

After Delhi set a 162-run target, Rajasthan Royals' chase got off to a flier with two English openers -- Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes -- racing to 37 in 2.5 overs. But Nortje provided the breakthrough in one fascinating battle between the bat and ball.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer introduced Nortje in the third over, only to see Buttler welcomed the right-arm fast bowler with a six over long-on. Then Nortje hit 152.3kph, followed by 152.1kph, both going for singles as Buttler and Stokes rotated the strike.

Buttler hit the next for fours, by scooping delivering clocking 146.4kph and 156.2kph over short fine leg, disdainfully. But the Englishman departed, getting bowled by a 155.1kph delivery, off the last ball of the over.

Moments later, came the confirmation that Nortje had broken compatriot Dale Steyn's record for the fastest delivery in the IPL, that fifth ball of the 3rd over of the RR innings.

Watch the historic moment here:

According to the IPL, Nortje now holds the record for top-three fastest balls in the tournament - 156.22, 155.21 and 154.74, followed by Steyn's 154.40. Another South African, Kagiso Rabada, completes the top-five (154.23). In fact, Nortje has five balls in the top-eight.

For the record, Nortje's IPL stint was only possible after the pull out of Chris Woakes. The 26-year-old was roped in as the replacement for the England all-rounder.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine