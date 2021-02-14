February 14, 2021
Corona
Ankita Raina Rallies To Win Opener At Phillip Island Trophy

Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the tournament.

PTI 14 February 2021
Ankita Raina.
Courtesy: Twitter
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina recorded her first victory in the singles main draw of a WTA Tour event with a three-set win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Phillip Island Trophy here on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the USD 235,238 hard court tournament.

The two-hour and 11 minutes win will take Ankita to her new career-high singles rank of 156 from 181. If she goes deep, then she will ensure her place in top-150.

Ankita had competed in the Yarra Valley Classic and Thailand Open on the WTA Tour but lost in the first round.

The 28-year-old Indian said the conditions were tough but eventually she found a way to win.

"It was very very windy today. I began well but she (Elisabetta) got more consistent. But in the second and third set I played solid," she said.

