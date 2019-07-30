Anjum Moudgil Pairs With Arjun Babuta To Land Second Gold At Masters Meet

Anjum Moudgil, the world number eight in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, landed her second gold of the ongoing XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters Shooting Competition, winning the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event alongside Arjun Babuta on Tuesday.

The Punjab duo overcame Mehuli Ghosh and Abhinav Shaw of West Bengal 16-12 in the gold medal match on day two of competitions at New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Anjum had earlier won the Women’s 10m Air Rifle gold on day one. Ayonika Paul and Akhil Sheoran won the bronze in the event beating Uttar Pradesh’s Ayushi Gupta and Saurabh 16-10 in the bronze medal match.

The day saw five other medal events with seasoned army marksman and Olympian Gurpreet Singh winning the Men’s 25m Center Fire Pistol gold with a score of 585. Pushpanjali Rana of the CRPF won the Women’s 25m Sports Pistol while Arunima Gaur of U.P won the junior women’s event.