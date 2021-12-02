Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Anju Bobby George Becomes 1st Indian To Win World Athletics' Woman Of Year Award

Anju Bobby, the only Indian to have won a medal in the World Championships with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition, was named for the award in the world body's annual awards night held virtually on Wednesday.

Anju Bobby George Becomes 1st Indian To Win World Athletics' Woman Of Year Award
Anju Bobby George is India's only medallist at the World Athletics Championships (Paris, 2003), a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005). She finished sixth in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. | File Photo

Trending

Anju Bobby George Becomes 1st Indian To Win World Athletics' Woman Of Year Award
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T14:40:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 2:40 pm

Legendary Indian long jumper Anju Bobby George has been bestowed with the Woman of the Year Award by World Athletics for grooming talent in the country and advocating gender equality. (More Sports News)

The 44-year-old Anju, the only Indian to have won a medal in the World Championships with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition, was named for the award in the world body's annual awards night held virtually on Wednesday.

She is the first Indian to be honoured by the sport's world body during its annual awards function.

The award is given to recognise a woman who has dedicated her life to the sport of athletics. Anju is the second recipient of the prestigious award, which was started in 2019, after Ethiopia's double Olympic champion Derartu Tulu.

Sprint legend PT Usha was honoured by the world athletics body with the Veteran Pin in 2019, in recognition of her contribution to the growth of sport.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

From 2014 to 2018, a similar honour called 'Women in Athletics Award', which recognised outstanding achievements and contributions made to develop, encouraged and strengthened the participation of women and girls at all levels of the sport, was given.

"The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016 she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medallist," World Athletics said in a release.

"A constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation, Bobby George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport."

One of India's most illustrious track and field athletes, Anju said she was "truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by World Athletics".

"There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognising my efforts," she tweeted.

World Athletics added that her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps make her "more than a worthy recipient" of this year's award.

"I am really, really happy to learn that this year's Woman of the Year Award is considering my name. As an athlete it was a hard journey but I still believe I could reach the level which I deserve. And now it's my turn to give back to our sport," Anju said in a video uploaded on Twitter by World Athletics.

"I am serving as senior vice-president of Indian athletic federation (AFI) and my academy, Anju Bobby George Foundation, is nurturing 13 women athletes -- small kids -- and within a short span of three years they will all have already started their journey to the world stage.

"I thank all my supporters, all my fellow athletes, coaches, my family, federation and everyone who stood with me during my journey. Thanks a lot once again for considering me."

Hailing from Kerala, Anju is India's only medallist at the World Athletics Championships (Paris, 2003), a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005).

She finished sixth in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens with a personal best leap of 6.83m, but was elevated to fifth place in 2007 when the United States of America's Marion Jones was disqualified for a doping offence.

Last year, Anju was elected as senior vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India, the highest post occupied by a woman in its history. She was recently made a member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Olympic Association as Athletes Commission representative.

Promising long jumper Shaili Singh, who was spotted and mentored by Anju and trained under her husband Robert Booby George, recently won a silver in the World U-20 Athletics Championships.

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway were named the World Athletes of the Year at the awards night.

The awards were earlier known as World Athletics Gala Awards.

Tags

PTI Anju Bobby George Athletics Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

Mercedes F1 Boss Apologises As Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors Slam Sponsor

Ajaz Patel (10/119) Enters History Books Alongside Jim Laker, Anil Kumble In IND Vs NZ Test

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: India Seek Revenge Vs France In Bronze Medal Match

Real Madrid, Barcelona Present La Liga’s Alternative Future Investment Plan

England Vs Italy Euro 2020 Final Review Finds English Supporters Endangered Lives

South Africa A Vs India A: Hanuma Vihari Shines But Bad Light Forces A Draw In 2nd Unofficial Test

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Dismiss New Zealand For 62, Take 263-run Lead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; Pakistan 161/2 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; Pakistan 161/2 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK: Bangladesh Get Shakib Al Hasan Boost For Second Test Against Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK: Bangladesh Get Shakib Al Hasan Boost For Second Test Against Pakistan

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Champion, To Fly To USA For Off-Season Training Ahead Of Mega 2022

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Champion, To Fly To USA For Off-Season Training Ahead Of Mega 2022

In Exhibition Cricket Match, Jay Shah’s XI Beats Sourav Ganguly’s XI In A Thriller

In Exhibition Cricket Match, Jay Shah’s XI Beats Sourav Ganguly’s XI In A Thriller

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement