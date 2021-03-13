Angel Di Maria Signs New One-year Paris Saint-Germain Contract

Angel Di Maria has signed a new one-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (More football News)

The Argentina international, 33, has agreed to a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of next season, with the option of an additional year.

Di Maria has won 16 trophies with PSG since signing from Manchester United in 2015 for a fee in the region of €63million.

In 248 games in all competitions, the midfielder has scored 86 times and provided 99 assists, the second-highest figure in the club's history behind Safet Susic on 103.

Speaking last month, sporting director Leonardo confirmed Di Maria was one of four key contract extensions PSG were keen to complete.

As well as high-profile talks over new deals for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Les Parisiens are also eager for Juan Bernat to sign a new deal.

"On Kylian Mbappe's contract, we've been talking for a long time," Leonardo told France Bleu.

"Before, it was mainly to be clear about our position and what we want. I think we are getting to the point where we must take a position and a decision. We have a good open dialogue.

"It's on the right track [with Neymar], but in the end he decides when to sign and it is not yet the case. We are on the same page, I think; same for Di Maria and Bernat.

"These are the four issues we are discussing. The idea is to get there as quickly as possible, because on our side, we have the intention to renew all four."



Di Maria has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, providing four goals and 10 assists.

He is PSG's fourth-most productive player in terms of direct goal involvements in 2020-21, behind Moise Kean (16), Neymar (17) and Kylian Mbappe (35).

