Andy Murray Out Of Australian Open Due To Injury

Andy Murray will miss the Australian Open as a precautionary measure after suffering an injury setback.

Murray feared his career may be over when he withdrew from the first grand slam of 2019 in Melbourne due to a long-term hip injury.

The three-time grand slam champion underwent career-saving hip resurfacing surgery last January and made his comeback only five months later.

Murray won the European Open in October and was expected to play in his first major singles tournament for a year next month, but is taking no chances.

"I've worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January," said the 32-year-old, who will also miss the ATP Cup.

"After the AO this year, when I wasn't sure whether I'd be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me.

"Unfortunately I've had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing."

Murray last month revealed he opted not to take any risks with a "bit of an issue" after only playing once for Great Britain in their run to the Davis Cup semi-finals.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said: "I know how excited Andy was about coming back to compete in Australia in January, and how disappointed he is not to make it for 2020,

"Andy's last match at the Australian Open was a five-set roller coaster [against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round this year] that none of us who witnessed it will ever forget. His determination and iron will was on display for all to see, and it's that fighting spirit that has driven him to come back from a potentially career-ending injury to achieve the results he has this year.

"Although we will miss him in January, we wish him all the very best for his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court very soon."