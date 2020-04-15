Ander Herrera Lauds Neymar's 'Incredible' Efforts For PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera hailed Neymar's "incredible" contribution to the Ligue 1 club.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
PSG were top of Ligue 1 and into the Champions League quarter-finals – plus the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue deciders – when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Herrera talked up Brazil international Neymar's efforts for PSG, particularly around the Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.
"We all went to his house to eat together... he was very focused. He took everyone with him," he told Canal+ on Tuesday.
"When I saw a few journalists say that Neymar was not thinking of PSG, I saw what he did during this period. It was incredible.
"Neymar gave a lot for the group during this period. A world-class player who gives that means that he thinks a lot about the group and the collective."
Keep going #CoronaOut pic.twitter.com/GiA99HOGUA— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 14, 2020
Herrera is hoping the season can get back underway, although France has been hit hard by coronavirus.
There have been almost two million confirmed cases and more than 126,000 deaths globally, with France seeing more than 15,700 casualties due to COVID-19.
"I really hope that we will resume. I am not an expert, but maybe with tests for the players, or only 50 people per team, or the matches behind closed doors," Herrera said.
"For me, football must continue, but the first thing is health. If there is no risk, I think that football is very important for everyone."
Narendra Modi Speech Live: 'Power Of We The People Of India Seen During Lockdown,' Says PM
Coronavirus Highlights: India Sees Record Single-Day Rise With 1463 Fresh Cases; Tally Jumps To 10,815
Migrant Workers Defy Lockdown In Mumbai; Amit Shah Calls Uddhav Thackeray Expressing Concern
BJP Only Pretends To Respect Ambedkar, Or Else Anand Teltumbde Would Not Be In Jail
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Applause For India's Spirit, But No Relief For Poor: Hits And Misses In PM Modi's COVID-19 Address
In Middle Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Shivraj Sets Out For Another Tough Task -- To Form MP Cabinet By April 20
International Football Might Not Be Played Until 2021: FIFA