Ander Herrera Hails PSG Hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera lauded the impact and fighting spirit of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after the forward emerged as the unlikely hero in a stunning Champions League victory over Atalanta.

PSG reached the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 1995 following Wednesday's remarkable 2-1 win against Atalanta in Lisbon.

Trailing to Mario Pasalic's first-half strike, PSG star Marquinhos equalised in the 90th minute before substitute Choupo-Moting broke Atalanta's hearts in the third minute of stoppage time midweek.

Herrera hailed Choupo-Moting, who surprisingly joined PSG from relegated Premier League side Stoke City in 2018.

Our heroes back to the hotel, filled with joy! pic.twitter.com/y7cIkfidSl — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 13, 2020

"Everyone is very important here," Herrera told RMC Sport. "I want to speak about Choupo because he is at the end of his contract, he is fighting to help, he is training as if every day was the last day of his life.

"That is the atmosphere that we have in the team. I played today but if I don’t play in the next match, I will be ready to help. It is the atmosphere between us."

Herrera said: "This is a team! It is important, whoever plays, everyone is ready to help. Choupo played 10 incredible minutes, [Julian] Draxler, Leo [Paredes], everyone. That is why we are here.

"We have already won four titles and you cannot win four titles if you are not a team. We are very happy, very satisfied, because we have done what we needed to do. We are in the semi-finals."

Standing in the way of Ligue 1 holders PSG and a Champions League final are either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig.