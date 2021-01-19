Amid Transfer Rumours, Mohamed Salah Says He Will Always Give Liverpool 100 Per Cent To Last Minute

Mohamed Salah insisted he wanted to stay at Liverpool as long as possible, but said his future was in the club's hands. (More Football News)

Salah sparked speculation over his future when he refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona during an interview with AS last month.

The star forward is contracted at Liverpool until 2023, but the Egypt international continues to be linked with a move.

Salah, who has scored 17 goals in 26 games in all competitions this season, said he wanted to remain at Anfield.

"I do not know. If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club," he told Norwegian channel TV2.

"I will always give 100 per cent to the last minute I am in this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can.

"And I want to give 100 per cent to the people, who show me love all the time."

Winless in four Premier League games, Liverpool are fourth in the table ahead of hosting Burnley on Thursday.

