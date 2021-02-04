After Rihanna, American Sportstars Extend Support To Protesting Indian Farmers; Juju Smith-Schuster Donates USD 10,000

American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster has donated USD 10,000 towards medical assistance for the farmers protesting in India against new agriculture laws, while NBA forward Kyle Kuzma has also extended his support to their cause. (More Sports News)

The duo's support comes after American pop star Rihanna, shared a news article highlighting the Indian government's crackdown on the protest after it turned violent on January 26 in Delhi.

"Happy to share that I've donated USD 10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers in need in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost. #FarmersProtest" Juju tweeted.

Happy to share that I’ve donated $10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers in need in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost. ðð¾ #FarmersProtest https://t.co/0WoEw0l3ij — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 3, 2021

READ: Tendulkar, Other Indian Celebrities Draw Flak For Attacking Rihanna

Kuzma, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, also shared the same article Rihanna had posted.

"Should be talking about this! #FarmersProtest," the 25-year-old tweeted.

Former NBA player Baron Davies also took to Twitter to highlight the farmers’ protest, urging people to spread awareness about the issue.

"Are we going to address what's happening in India ? Let my good people free !! Unfair to those who struggle, the farmers provide a way of living and they need to have a right to a way of life.

"Join me and let's bring awareness. #FarmersProtest," he tweeted.

Rihanna started the global chorus of support for India's farmers on Tuesday.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she had tweeted.

Soon several international celebrities including teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris too came out in support of the farmers' protest.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Concertina wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by the farmers.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine