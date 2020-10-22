October 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Alexis Sanchez Suffers Adductor Injury In Inter's Champions League Draw With Borussia Monchengladbach

Alexis Sanchez Suffers Adductor Injury In Inter's Champions League Draw With Borussia Monchengladbach

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez could be set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against Borussia Monchengladbach

Omnisport 22 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Alexis Sanchez Suffers Adductor Injury In Inter's Champions League Draw With Borussia Monchengladbach
Alexis Sanchez
Courtesy: Twitter (@Inter_en)
Alexis Sanchez Suffers Adductor Injury In Inter's Champions League Draw With Borussia Monchengladbach
outlookindia.com
2020-10-22T16:42:56+05:30

Alexis Sanchez suffered an adductor injury in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, Inter confirmed. (More Football News)

Sanchez, making just his second start of the season, was replaced by Lautaro Martinez at half-time after a disappointing opening 45 minutes in the Group B opener.

Serie A club Inter revealed post-match that Chilean forward Sanchez had been taken off after experiencing tightening in his right adductor. 

No player completed fewer than his 11 passes during the first half, while the former Manchester United man lost possession eight times and won just one of his nine duels. 

Inter were indebted to a 90th-minute equaliser from Romelu Lukaku – his second of the game – to salvage a point against Bundesliga visitors Gladbach on matchday one.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi Preventing Antoine Griezmann From Expressing Himself At Barcelona: Arsene Wenger

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football UEFA Champions League Inter Milan Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos