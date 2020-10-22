Alexis Sanchez Suffers Adductor Injury In Inter's Champions League Draw With Borussia Monchengladbach

Alexis Sanchez suffered an adductor injury in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, Inter confirmed. (More Football News)

Sanchez, making just his second start of the season, was replaced by Lautaro Martinez at half-time after a disappointing opening 45 minutes in the Group B opener.

Serie A club Inter revealed post-match that Chilean forward Sanchez had been taken off after experiencing tightening in his right adductor.

No player completed fewer than his 11 passes during the first half, while the former Manchester United man lost possession eight times and won just one of his nine duels.

| REPORT MEDICO



Alexis #Sánchez è stato sostituito al termine del primo tempo di #InterBorussia a causa di una contrattura all’adduttore destro pic.twitter.com/qNrx2Ed6Iu — Inter (@Inter) October 21, 2020

Inter were indebted to a 90th-minute equaliser from Romelu Lukaku – his second of the game – to salvage a point against Bundesliga visitors Gladbach on matchday one.

