January 22, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile Not Surprised At IPL Franchises Releasing Them

Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile Not Surprised At IPL Franchises Releasing Them

While wicket-keeper batsman Carey was released by last edition's runners-up side Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Coulter-Nile was de-listed by champions Mumbai Indians.

PTI 22 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile Not Surprised At IPL Franchises Releasing Them
Alex Carey released by last edition's runners-up side Delhi Capitals.
File Photo
Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile Not Surprised At IPL Franchises Releasing Them
outlookindia.com
2021-01-22T14:50:46+05:30
Australian players Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile said they were not surprised at their IPL franchises releasing them and they are hoping to find a team in next month's Players Auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. (More Cricket News)

While wicket-keeper batsman Carey was released by last edition's runners-up side Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Coulter-Nile was de-listed by champions Mumbai Indians.

"It wasn't a surprise. Those things, you get a bit of an inkling for and I didn't play a lot of cricket, just sat on the sidelines, so it probably makes sense to open that spot up for someone else, Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Hopefully there's an opportunity in this year's draft, but I'm really grateful for Delhi and Punter (Ponting) for picking me up in the first place," added the stumper, who played just three games for Delhi Capitals in his debut IPL season.

Coulter-Nile too said that his release by five-time champions Mumbai Indians was on expected lines, despite returning with figures of 2 for 29 in the title clash against Delhi Capitals.

"I was expecting that was going to happen," Coulter-Nile said.

"They paid overs for me so I thought that was going to happen. Hopefully, I can get picked up again this year. I've got nothing else on so hopefully I can get to the IPL," added the 33-year-old right-arm pacer.

Carey and Coulter-Nile were part of nine Australian cricketers who were released by their respective IPL franchises. The others include Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith and Aaron Finch.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rishabh Pant Will Improve Gradually As Wicket-Keeper, Says Wriddhiman Saha

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Alex Carey Nathan Coulter-Nile Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Cricket Sports Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians (MI) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos