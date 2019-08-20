﻿
Akila Dananjaya, Kane Williamson Reported For Suspect Action

Sri Lanka offspinner Akila Dananjaya has been reported for a suspect action for the second time in a year. Also reported for a suspect action following the Galle Test is Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2019
Akila Dananjaya, Kane Williamson Reported For Suspect Action
Akila Dananjaya has taken 33 wickets in six Tests.
Akila Dananjaya, Kane Williamson Reported For Suspect Action
2019-08-20T13:40:56+0530

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have been reported for suspected action following the first Test between the two teams ended on Sunday (August 18) in Galle. (CRICKET NEWS

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players, said the ICC in a media release.

Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date and during this period both will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

While Dananjaya played a huge role to play with his bowling in Sri Lanka's thumping six-wicket win as he picked up a fifer in the first innings, Williamson bowled only three overs of his part time offbreak.

The two teams will now lock horns in the second Test beginning Thursday (August 22) in Colombo, before playing a three-match T20 series.

Linking Aadhaar With Social Media: SC Agrees To Hear Facebook's Plea For Transfer Of Cases
