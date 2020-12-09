Ajax Vs Atalanta Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League Knock-out Match - Confirmed XIs

In a winners take all UEFA Champions League, Group D match, Dutch giants AFC Ajax host Italian giant-killers Atalanta BC on Wednesday. (More Football News)

As things stand now, Atalanta are second with eight points (2 wins, 2 draws and 1 draw), while Ajax are third with seven points (2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats). So, whoever win tonight, will join Liverpool (12 points - 4 wins and 1 defeat) in the round 0f 16.

In Group D's another match, Liverpool face Midtjylland, who are already eliminated, after losing four matches. Their lone point from a draw with Atalanta.

Match and telecast details:

Date: December 9 (Wednesday), 2020

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Starting XIs:

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martinez, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Labyad, Gravenberch; Antony, Brobbey, Tadic.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina, Gomez; Zapata.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine