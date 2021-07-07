July 07, 2021
Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, City Reports Highest COVID-19 Cases Since May

Only 15 per cent of the Japanese are fully vaccinated and the country has reported about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths.

Associated Press (AP) 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:11 pm
Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, City Reports Highest COVID-19 Cases Since May
People wearing protective masks wait at a crosswalk as an electric display in the background shows 17 days to Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Tokyo. The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. The games begin July 23, with organizers determined they will go on, even with a reduced number of spectators or possibly none at all.
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, City Reports Highest COVID-19 Cases Since May
2021-07-07

Tokyo is reporting 920 new coronavirus cases, the highest since mid-May, two weeks ahead of the Olympics. (More Sports News)

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a meeting with key ministers to discuss coronavirus measures.

Suga noted Tokyo's upsurge and vowed "to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of the infections."  

Suga says he'll make a final decision on reinstating the state of emergency on Thursday after consulting with a panel of experts.

A state of emergency in Tokyo just before the games on July 23 would mean Olympic officials abandon plans to have local spectators or lower capacities at venues.

Dr Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, urged authorities to quickly take tough measures ahead of the Olympics and summer vacations when many people tend to be more active.

"The period from July to September is the most critical time for Japan's COVID-19 measures," he says.

Only 15 per cent of the Japanese were fully vaccinated. Japan has reported about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths.

