Aged 15, Cori Gauff Becomes Youngest Tennis Player To Qualify For Wimbledon

Cori Gauff (15-years-old) will also be the first 15-year-old to compete in the main Wimbledon draw since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009 after defeating 19th seed Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-1 on Thursday.

PTI 28 June 2019
"I can do anything I put my mind to," said the 301 world-ranked Gauff who was playing in qualifying on a wild card.
Fifteen-year-old Cori Gauff of the United States made history when she became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon.

Gauff will also be the first 15-year-old to compete in the main draw since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009 after defeating 19th seed Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-1 on Thursday.

"I can do anything I put my mind to," said the 301 world-ranked Gauff who was playing in qualifying on a wild card.

Lesley Kerkhove ended wildcard Sabine Lisicki's hopes of a fairytale run into the main draw.

The 2013 runner-up from Germany had scored consecutive wins for the first time since November to reach the third round.

But after a first-set 22-minute rout, Kerkhove hit back to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 and make the main draw for the first time.

ALSO READ: He Is Simply Exceptional, Says Roger Federer's 1999 Wimbledon Debut Opponent Jiri Novak

Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans was also making history as the 31-year-old qualified for Wimbledon for a modern era record sixth time by beating American Donald Young 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Australian 19-year-old Alexei Popyrin defeated American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3, 7-6 (7/6), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6).

Top seed Corentin Moutet, 20, of France qualified with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win and will be making his main draw debut.

Italy will have nine men in the main draw after Andrea Arnaboldi and Salvatore Caruso qualified.

Arnaboldi battled past Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 while Caruso knocked out Brayden Schnur of Canada, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

