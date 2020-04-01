April 03, 2020
Sanjay Manjrekar was recently dropped from the Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) commentary panel for the now called off India-South Africa ODI series

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2020
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs (@sanjaymanjrekar)
Days after showing how to execute perfect vegetable cutting, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Wednesday claimed that there is no difference between sweeping a cricket ball and the floor. 

"Same technique. Sweeping a cricket ball & sweeping the floor," Manjrekar said in a tweet, perfectly tongue in cheek.

Manjrekar had previously reminded the people how he believes technique is the key to attain perfection in life.

Manjrekar posted a video showing him cutting vegetables and explaining how the knife should be held properly. "Everything in life has got to be perfect, not imperfect," Manjrekar said while cutting vegetables at home as India observes a 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

He had also tweeted that he wished his house was smaller having to do all the work at home.

Manjrekar was recently dropped from the Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) commentary panel for the now called off India-South Africa ODI series.

Since March 24, the nation has been on a 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

