October 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  After Douglas Costa Departure, Juventus Sign Federico Chiesa From Fiorentina On Deadline Day

After Douglas Costa Departure, Juventus Sign Federico Chiesa From Fiorentina On Deadline Day

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal that includes an option to buy.

Omnisport 05 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
After Douglas Costa Departure, Juventus Sign Federico Chiesa From Fiorentina On Deadline Day
Federico Chiesa
Courtesy: Twitter (@ChampionsLeague)
After Douglas Costa Departure, Juventus Sign Federico Chiesa From Fiorentina On Deadline Day
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T23:52:30+05:30

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Serie A rivals Fiorentina. (More Football News)

After completing his medical on Monday, the Italy international joins on an initial two-year loan deal at a total cost of €10million.

Juve also have a purchase option, which is for €40m and could rise to €50m.

His arrival comes after Douglas Costa departed the club earlier in the day, the Brazilian returning to Bayern Munich on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Juve had already added midfield duo Arthur and Weston McKennie to bolster the squad, along with forward Alvaro Morata.

Chiesa scored 10 goals in 34 Serie A appearances last term, while he has found the net once in three outings at the start of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old has played 20 times for Italy so far in his career, his solitary goal for the national team coming in a 9-1 win over Armenia in November 2019.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Reaches 14th Roland Garros Quarter-final

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Juventus Football Transfer Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos