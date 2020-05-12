After 'Butta Bomma', David Warner And Family Dance To 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' - WATCH

Australia cricketer David Warner has been constantly entertaining his Indian fans by sharing dance videos on social media amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Warner posted yet another TikTok video wherein he, his wife Candice and daughter, were seen shaking their legs to a popular Telegu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' from the movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

His Instagram post read: "He and she are back again. Thoughts? What's the song?"

This is not the first time Warner showed his dance moves to the world. Earlier, the couple had swayed to the hook steps of the song 'Butta Bomma' performed by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the same movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

"It's tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner," the Australian opener had captioned the video.

Before that, he was seen grooving to the tunes of popular Bollywood number 'Shiela Ki Jawani' along with his daughter.

In normal circumstances, with no outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent shutdowns, Warner would have been currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament stands indefinitely postponed and chances it being held in the near future looks highly grim.